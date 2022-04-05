WhatsApp to make it easier for you to message unsaved contacts

WhatsApp is working on yet another feature that allows people to contact those whose phone numbers you haven't saved on your smartphone. Now, when you receive an unsaved phone number in a chat, you will be able to drop a message to that person. WhatsApp will also give one more option to connect and that will be the calling feature. It will redirect you to the dialer app, if you choose to call that person.

Of course, there will also be an option to save the phone number to your address book. But, the option to call and directly message is new. In case the phone number is not on WhatsApp, then the messaging app will give you the option to call or add the number to your device.

Currently, people need to go to this site http:/wa.me/phone number if they want to message an unsaved number on WhatsApp. There are times when you don't want to save a number to contact an unknown person or service on WhatsApp. So, this is when you can use the above-mentioned link to contact an unsaved number on WhatsApp.

The new feature has been spotted in 2.22.8.11 version of WhatsApp. If you are a beta tester, then you will be able to use this feature. It is currently unknown as to when this feature will be made available to users in the stable version. WaBetaInfo suggests that there are chances that the company could also decide to skip this feature in the future as this is still in the testing phase.

WhatsApp is also testing a way to allow users to send files of up to 2GB in size, which will offer a big relief to those who rely on this platform to exchange files. This feature has been spotted in the recent beta versions of iOS and Android. Currently, the messaging app lets you share up to 100MB of files with family and friends.