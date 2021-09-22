WhatsApp to remove Messenger Rooms shortcut from chat share sheet

Almost a year after adding a Messenger Rooms shortcut to its chat share sheet, WhatsApp is now planning to get rid of the shortcut. The Messenger Rooms shortcut lets users create a group for video calls on Messenger. The feature had nothing to do with WhatsApp. The moment you click on the shortcut you will be directed to Messenger. As expected, the feature did not get enough traction because of its limitations. It is only useful for people who are on Facebook. Also, there was clearly no requirement for a separate video calling feature when WhatsApp already has that.

WhatsApp has not officially revealed its plans to do away with the Messenger shortcut. The information was shared by WhatsApp features tracker, Wabetainfo. The report says that WhatsApp is finally removing the Messenger Rooms option from its chat share sheet and the calls section on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS. The feature was introduced by Facebook more than a year ago. It allowed upto 50 participants to join a group call on Facebook.

The report says that WhatsApp usually removes the features that do not get enough traction from the users."WhatsApp verifies which features are used by their users. If the feature didn't achieve success, it means it's the moment to modify it. In this case, they have verified that the option is not used, so they might have thought it would have been better to remove it, maybe including a good replacement for the next updates.

WhatsApp has begun removing the Rooms option but if you still find it on your app, you may have to upgrade to WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.21.190.11 and WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.19.15 if you are a beta user. The changes will be first visible in the beta versions of the messaging app, post which WhatsApp might remove the icon for non-beta users.

Another feature that WhatsApp is currently working on has lots to do with how your group icon appears. Wabetainfo reports that the messaging app is working on a Group icon editor which lets users choose the background colour of the group icon, users can also place emojis and stickers on the group icon once the feature is developed. The feature is in its early stages of development. The messaging app is yet to make an official confirmation about the same.