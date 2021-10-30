WhatsApp to reward users with Rs 51 cashback for using payments feature

WhatsApp was spotted testing cashback on its payment feature a couple of weeks ago. Now it has been reported that WhatsApp is already rewarding its users with Rs 51 cashback for using its payments feature. WhatsApp has rolled out the feature at a time when payments app like PhonePe is charging processing fees for mobile recharges.

As per Business Insider report, WhatsApp has started offering cash backs for its UPI-based payments. The report starts that the feature is being rolled out to beta users on Android platforms. Users are getting a guaranteed cashback to users using the payments feature to send money to different contacts. The report further reveals that the cashback can be availed upto 5 times. The WhatsApp Android beta app shows the banner at the top of the chat window. It displays a banner reading, "GIve cash, get Rs 51 back". So basically, you can get upto Rs 255 cashback on different payments upto 5 times.

This is a good move by WhatsApp to attract users who heavily rely on payments apps including Google Pay, PayTM, PhonePe. The feature has not been rolled out for the stable audience yet because it was only spotted in the beta version of the app, so the feature must have been accessed by the beta testers. It will likely be rolled out to a larger audience in the days to come

Earlier in September, WhatsApp features tracker spotted the cashback feature. Wabetainfo posted a screenshot that showed a new cashback banner at the top of the chat window. The banner read," Get cashback on your next payment. Tap to get started". It was not revealed whether users will get cashback after their first payment or before they make their first payment using the messaging app.

"It is not yet clear if everyone will be able to get the cashback or only users that have never sent a payment on WhatsApp, but WhatsApp is going to clarify this when the feature will be available. Note that this is limited to UPI Payments in India, you can only get one cashback and you might receive up to Rs 10 cashback for your payment (but this value may change before the official release of the feature," the report by wabetainfo read.