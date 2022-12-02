WhatsApp to soon allow users to search messages by date, feature spotted in iOS beta

WhatsApp has finally started the beta testing for its new feature which will allow users to search particular messages by date within the chat box. Now, users will be able to scroll back to any conversation from any particular date in the personal or group chat window. The Meta-owned platform is currently rolling out the new feature for some WhatsApp beta for iOS users.

The search for messages by date feature was first reported a few months ago by WABetaInfo- a site which tracks all the WhatsApp developments. And as per the latest development, WhatsApp has started testing for the feature. According to the report, the new feature will allow users to quickly jump to a particular chat from a certain date with the option available in the chat search box.

WhatsApp has been developing the search by date feature for quite some time and is finally rolling out for some iOS beta testers with the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.24.0.77 update on the TestFlight app. The instant messaging platform is also expected to roll out the feature for Android and web beta version soon. Meanwhile, let's take a look on how the new feature will work and help users search for a particular chat from past conversations.



How to search for messages by date in WhatsApp

If you have joined WhatsApp for iOS beta, then you might see a calendar icon in the search bar. The new search by date feature will be enabled in the chat window itself. To search a particular chat-

Open any personal or group chat.

In the search window tap on the new calendar icon.

Now select the date you want to jump back.

Once you are scrolled back to the past conversation you can easily find the messages you were looking for.

You can also jump back to the first message to send to your contact or in the group. Just select the date and you'll travel back to the past conversation in WhatsApp.

Notably, not all iOS beta users have received the new update. However, WhatsApp will release it to more users in the coming days.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has also released a new feature which will allow users to forward media with captions to everyone. Users can now forward any photo, video, gif or other media along with its captions. WhatsApp has kept the feature optional and users can still forward the media without caption by tapping on the dismiss button.

To forward media with caption-