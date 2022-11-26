WhatsApp to soon allow users to share voice notes as status updates 

WhatsApp is working on a host of new features to improve the user experience. The messaging app may soon allow the possibility to let you share your voice note as a status update. Currently, WhatsApp users can only share pictures and videos as status updates WhatsApp was spotted testing the feature on iOS beta version of the app.

As per Wabetainfo, WhatsApp is working on the ability to share a voice note to your status update. The feature is underdevelopment in WhatsApp beta for Android and it has also started testing the feature on the iOS for beta. The report reveals that the users will be able to post a voice note for up to 30 seconds to your status updates with text. You can tap on the microphone icon that will appear below the space your can type your text.

WhatsApp beta reports that your voice status updates will only be shared with the people you choose within your privacy settings and they are always end-to-end encrypted. "It will be possible to post a voice note up to 30 seconds to your status updates right with text status: as happens with a WhatsApp chat, the microphone icon will show up when you don't enter any text within this section otherwise, it means you're going to a text via status update as usual. Note that your voice status updates will only be shared with the people you choose within your privacy settings and they are always end-to-end encrypted," the report said.

The feature is under development and has not been rolled out to larger audience. It will only be available in a future update.

On a related note, WhatsApp is also working to bring the Calls Tab to the desktop version of the app. Meaning, the users will now be able to make calls directly from the desktop app. The calls tab will show users call history'on the desktop app and all the related information about the call in the call card. However, the feature is currently under development but available in the beta updates. There is no update whether WhatsApp will launch for non-beta users or not.