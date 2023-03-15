WhatsApp to soon replace phone number with username in groups chat list, all about the upcoming feature

WhatsApp is rolling out a new update for group participants which replaces phone numbers with username names within the chat list. After the new update, users will see push names instead of phone numbers if they receive a message from any unknown contact in the WhatsApp group.

In December last year WhatsApp started introducing a new feature which swapped phone numbers with push names within the message bubble of group chats. The feature made it easier for users to recognize the messages from unknown contacts in the group chat window. Now according to WAbetainfp, WhatsApp is bringing this feature to its chat list too so that users get to know from whom they received messages in the group chat.

The new update is not that big but will make it easier for recipients to know who the unknown contact is without saving the number in their contact list. The feature might also replace phone number with username even in different sections of the app like the group participants list.

This update will make it easier for users to understand who the sender is in the group especially in the large groups, where it is not possible to save contacts of each and every group member.

Notably, the update will show the username of only the group participants in the preview of messages within the chatlist and not for any personal chats from unsaved contacts.

Currently the new update for chat list is being rolled out for WhatsApp beta for Android users with the latest WhatsApp 2.23.5.12 version and for iOS beta with WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.5.0.73 update. After the testing, the feature will be available for everyone in the future updates of the app.

In the meantime, WhatsApp has also started testing another new feature for groups which will give more control to group admins. Currently available with the WhatsApp Beta update for Android and iOS, WhatsApp has introduced a new approval feature for group chat admins. This new feature will allow group admins to control who can join the group though the group invite link.

Once enabled from the settings, every time a person tries to join the group using the chat link, all the members will see a chat prompt stating that the new participant is seeking approval from the admin to join the group. This way, admins will be able to restrict who can join and manage the group more efficiently.