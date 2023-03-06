WhatsApp upcoming feature may allow users to mute calls from unknown number

Tired of spam calls on WhatsApp? Or are calls from unknown contacts irritating you? Well, soon, WhatsApp will let you mute calls from unknown contacts, so that you don't get disturbed. The meta-owned instant messaging app is developing a new feature, "silence unknown callers", which will let users mute calls from unknown numbers or unsaved contacts.

According to Wabetainfo, the new feature will allow users to silence any call from unsaved contacts. The feature is currently under development for WhatsApp for Android. However, it is expected to be released for testing soon.

Once released, users will be able to turn on the "silence unknown callers" feature by going to app settings. Once enabled, all the calls from unknown numbers will get silenced. However, users will still get notified about the calls in the notification bar. This way, one doesn't have to mute all the notifications or calls on WhatsApp in order to avoid spam calls.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also working on another feature which will allow users to split their WhatsApp app screen. With the new split screen mode, users will be able to view two windows, i.e chat list, chat window, calls or status tabs, simultaneously. This will allow users to see and use two different sections of WhatsApp side by side at the same time.

A report by WABetaInfo, cites that the messaging app is developing the new split window feature for its tablet version. Currently the feature is available for testing in the Android beta version for tablets and will be rolled out soon for everyone. The report further suggests that the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.5.9 includes a reference to the new split interface of WhatsApp.

Once released, the new tweaked interface of WhatsApp will allow users to multitask within the app by utilising a big display of tabs. Users will be able to switch between conversations by tracking them simultaneously in the split view. Additionally, the new split feature will also let users manage and organise chats and take action on status or calls without closing the current chat window.

Apart from this, WhatsApp is also working on slew of other features to enhance the users user's interface and privacy on the platform. One of the brewing developments includes a feature which will allow users to edit any sent WhatsApp message. Currently under development for iOS users. The new edit message feature will allow users to edit any sent message within 15 minutes of the time frame.

This will allow users to edit any mistake in the message or include more information in the original message without deleting the entire messaging and saving time on rewriting it. The feature is currently under development, but is expected to be released for WhatsApp iOS beta users soon.

