WhatsApp upcoming feature may soon allow users to edit sent messages

WhatsApp releases new features and fixes almost every month to improve the user's privacy and app experience. In the latest app update too, WhatsApp rolled out new features like picture-in-picture mode for iOS, forward media with captions, message yourself and more for its iOS, Android and web users. But with the release, the developers of the instant messaging platform are back on work to design more features for the future app update. One of the features which is in the line of development is the ability to edit the sent messages.

According to Wabetainfo, the site which tracks all the latest developments of WhatsApp, reveals that the developers are working on a new feature which will allow users to edit messages. "WhatsApp is working on bringing the ability to edit messages to a future update of the app," reveals the report.

The report further suggests that the new edit message feature will allow users to edit any sent message within 15 minutes of the time frame. This will allow users to edit any mistake in the message or include more information in the original message. While WhatsApp already allows users to delete any sent message for everyone, this feature will come handy if someone doesn't want to delete the entire message, instead just wants to edit some words.

Additionally, the feature will only support the latest WhatsApp version and will only allow editing messages and not media captions. Currently, this feature is under development for iOS users but is expected to be released for beta testing soon. Users may get the new feature in the future app update.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also testing a new feature for iOS users which will allow users to change image quality on iOS devices. The feature is currently under beta testing and is expected to be rolled out for everyone soon. Currently, the update of this feature is only available for iOS beta testers who are part of the Test Flight beta program and carries version 23.4.0.70.

Once the feature is available for everyone, users will see a new photo quality option in the WhatsApp chat settings. Using this feature, users will be able to send photos in their original quality. Currently, WhatsApp compresses photos to save data. So in order to send high quality photos users have to convert their media into documents. However, with the new update, WhatsApp will allow users to send high quality images on the available internet network.

WhatsApp is also working on bringing the same feature for Desktop users too. In the meantime, the feature has already arrived for Android users. To change photo quality settings, go to WhatsApp Settings> Storage and Data> Media Upload Quality> Change photo quality setting according to your preference.

