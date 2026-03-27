WhatsApp update brings AI that edits your photos, writes your messages

WhatsApp is rolling out a fresh set of features, led by artificial intelligence (AI) tools that aim to make conversations more dynamic and personalised, as parent Meta Platforms doubles down on integrating AI across its consumer products.

The updates introduce AI-powered photo editing and writing assistance directly within chats, alongside utility-focused additions such as cross-platform chat transfer and multi-account support on iOS.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The most prominent change is the expansion of Meta AI inside WhatsApp. Users can now edit images before sending them, removing unwanted elements, changing backgrounds or applying stylised effects, without leaving the app. The feature reflects Meta’s broader strategy to embed generative AI tools across its ecosystem, from messaging to social media.

WhatsApp is also enhancing its “Writing Help” capability, allowing users to generate suggested replies based on the context of a conversation. The company said the feature is designed to help users “get their message just right,” while maintaining end-to-end encryption and privacy.

The rollout comes as global tech companies race to integrate AI into everyday communication tools, positioning messaging platforms as the next battleground for user engagement.

Advertisement

Beyond AI, WhatsApp is addressing long-standing usability demands. Users can now transfer chat histories between iOS and Android devices, simplifying a process that has traditionally been fragmented. The platform is also bringing support for multiple accounts on iOS, allowing users to manage personal and work profiles on a single device.

Storage management is another focus area. Users can now identify and delete large files directly within chats or clear media while retaining message history, features aimed at reducing clutter without disrupting conversations.

WhatsApp is also leaning into expression and personalisation. The app will now suggest stickers based on emojis typed in chats, offering quicker ways to respond visually.

The features are being rolled out gradually and will become widely available in the coming weeks, according to the company.