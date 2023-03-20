WhatsApp update Communities feature for iOS and Android users, here is what we need to know

WhatsApp is releasing new updates under its community feature. In order to enhance and simplify the user interface the Meta-owned instant messaging platform is changing the interface of the "announcement group" and renaming it for its Android and iOS users.

According to a report by Wabetainfo, a website which tracks all the developments and updates around WhatsApp, the platform has renamed the announcement group under the community feature to "Home" for the Android version and "Updates" for iOS users. The new update is currently available for some beta testers and can be accessed after installing the latest updates of the app from the Play Store or the TestFlight app.

The reports suggest that the recent update may follow the fact that the announcement group is typically a read-only conversation where only community admins can send messages. This do not fit the traditional definition of a group and to improve the user interface and make it simpler WhatsApp is changing the way the communities section looks.

Also, WhatsApp is relocating the community icon from the bottom bar to the chat header. The new update also includes some bug fixes and all the updates will be released for everyone over the coming days.

In other news WhatsApp is also working on some new features to offer more privacy and control over groups. Reports suggest that WhatsApp will soon allow group admins to control who can join using the group link. So whenever a new participant joins the group, their join request will be sent to group admins. Once the request is approved, then only they will be able to join the group.

In addition, WhatsApp will also show the username instead of the number of group participants in the chat tab. The platform has already replaced the number with the username in the group but soon users will see the same thing in the chat tab for the group. This means, whenever someone receives a message from unsaved contact in a group they will see the username of the participant instead of their phone number. This way it will be easier for other participants to see who haa sent the message, without saving each and every number.

Notably, the update will show the username of only the group participants in the preview of messages of groups within the chat list and not for any personal chats from unsaved contacts. The new update for the group chat list is being rolled out for WhatsApp beta for Android users with the latest WhatsApp 2.23.5.12 version and for iOS beta with WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.5.0.73 update. After the testing, the feature will be available for everyone in the coming weeks.