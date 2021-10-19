WhatsApp users can now join ongoing calls right straight from their group chats

WhatsApp has announced more features to its joinable calls feature. This was one of the most important features that were added by the messaging app because it gives them leeway to users to join an ongoing call after it has begun. The new addition to the feature enables users to call a WhatsApp group and join from the group chat window. Users will now see a dedicated button near the group chat icon.

"Today we are enhancing the experience of the joinable call through integration to group chats. So, now group calls are contextual to your group chats and you can effortlessly join them right from the chat tab. With group calling growing in popularity, integrating joinable calls gives WhatsApp users a new spontaneous way to connect with their family and friends groups," WhatsApp said in a statement.

The new feature would eliminate the need to disconnect and call again if someone has missed the call. Users can join the ongoing whenever they want to join in. WhatsApp has said that users can join call a WhatsApp group and join the call directly from the group chat. The notification will say the name of the group instead of the participant names. However, only people who are part of the group can join the call. The call will show in the chat list, so people can see which groups have ongoing calls immediately after opening the app. WhatsApp has assigned a lighter distinct ringtone. Making it feel as light as sending and receiving a message.

WhatsApp had previously rolled out the ability to join a group call, even after it's started. This clearly meant that you don't have to join the call as soon as it starts, you can join the call whenever you wish to. WhatsApp had also introduced a call info screen, so you can see who is already on the call, and who has been invited but not yet joined. And, if you hit 'ignore' you can join later from the calls tab in WhatsApp.