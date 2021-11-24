WhatsApp users can now make their own stickers on WhatsApp Web: Here is how

WhatsApp Web has got a lot of interesting updates and features of late. WhatsApp today has announced a new custom sticker maker feature for the WhatsApp Web users. Users on the desktop can now create their own stickers using pictures. Along with the feature to turn pictures into stickers, users can also add smileys, existing stickers and even add texts to the self-created stickers. WhatsApp will also get a dozen editing features. The custom sticker maker feature has been launched for WhatsApp on Mac and PC.

Announcing the new feature, "Starting today, we are really excited to introduce a new tool on WhatsApp for Web and Desktop that allows users to make their own custom stickers."

Here is how you can make stickers on WhatsApp

— WhatsApp users can open the chat window

— Tap on the attachment paperclip icon and attach sticker

— Upload a photo to create your custom sticker.

— You can outline and crop your photo into a sticker and add emojis or words to it

Sticker Maker is available now on WhatsApp for Web and rolling out in the coming week on Desktop. To use Sticker Maker, download the latest version of WhatsApp for Web or Desktop, from a chat window.

As per 91Mobiles, WhatsApp will also roll out the custom sticker maker on the mobile version of the messaging app. It has not been revealed how the feature will be made to look in the WhatsApp Web.WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature to let users create their own stickers within the app. Users will no longer require a third-party app to create stickers anymore. You will soon be able to do it using the messaging app. The feature is currently at its beta stage and will reportedly be rolled out to the users in the next few weeks.

On a related note, WhatsApp may soon extend the time limit of the Delete Message for everyone feature. Instead of one hour, users will be able to delete their messages one week after sending the message. The feature is currently under development and WhatsApp is yet to make an official announcement about the same. The time limit may be changed when WhatsApp officially rolls out the feature.