WhatsApp users can now preview voice messages before sending them

WhatsApp has finally rolled out a much-awaited feature for users worldwide. The messaging app will now let users preview voice messages before sending them. Earlier, users did not have the option of listening to the voice messages before sending them. Users had to record the message by pressing the mic icon and releasing the icon to send it. WhatsApp has been long-rumoured to be working on this voice message preview feature.

Voice messages are the most convenient way of sending your message without having to type longish messages. You can record your exact thoughts and send them as it is. It is also convenient for people who don't prefer calls as well as texts. WhatsApp had recently rolled out the option of fast-forwarding voice messages on WhatsApp. It is particularly useful when you receive long messages and don't have enough time to listen to them.

Here is how you can preview voice messages

— Open an individual or group chat, where you want to send a message to

— Tap on the microphone and slide it up to lock hands-free recording.

— Start recording your message

—Once you are done recording, tap on the Stop option

— Now tap play to listen to your recording. You can also tap any part of the recording to play it from that timestamp.

— If you are not satisfied with the recording you can tap on the trash button to delete it

You can also use WhatsApp hands-free recording feature to record longer messages.

— You can open the chat window

—Tap on the microphone icon and slide it up to lock hands-free recording.

— You can now remove your finger and record your message hands-free

— When you have finished recording, press send button.

Similarly, users can also click on the 1x icon to increase the speed to 1.5x or 2x. You can fast forward the voice notes you have received as messages.