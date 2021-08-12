WhatsApp users can now transfer chat history from iOS to Android and vice versa: Story in 5 points

After months of speculations, WhatsApp finally announced that it would roll out the possibility of transferring chat history from iOS to Android and vice versa. The feature was long overdue as users always found it difficult to switch operating systems as moving from Android to iOS or iOS to Android would mean losing all the previous chats. However, not anymore, as WhatsApp has after eons resolved this issue. Now users can move to iOS from Android as freely as they want.

People insist on backing up their chat history mostly because of emotional reasons. You may longer be on talking terms with a person now, but you can also always look at the old chats and reminisce about the good old days. Sometimes it is also important to have old chats especially if you are dealing with adversaries, who can manipulate and frame you without records. But if you chat records you can always come out clean. These are some situations and basic reasons why people hold on to their old chats and prefer storing their chat history.

Talking about the feature, Sandeep Paruchuri, Product Manager at WhatsApp said, "Your WhatsApp messages belong to you. That's why they are stored on your phone by default, and not accessible in the cloud-like many other messaging services. We're excited for the first time to make it easy for people to securely transfer their WhatsApp history from one operating system to another. This has been one of our most requested features from users for years and we worked together with operating systems and device manufacturers to solve it."

So here are the key details of the new WhatsApp feature

— WhatsApp had announced its chat migration feature Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, which was held on August 11.

— Interestingly, the feature would be first available to the newly announced Samsung Galaxy foldable devices and users around the world can start using this feature to take their WhatsApp chats to a Samsung device that runs Android 10 or higher in the coming weeks.

— The chat migration feature would allow users to migrate their entire Hasp chat history including voice notes, photos and conversations, videos in a seamless manner.

— The feature will be available to both Android and iOS users. This means that it doesn't matter whether you are an Android user and want to switch to an iOS device, you can migrate your chat seamlessly. Similarly, if you want to switch from an iPhone to an Android phone, you can take your WhatsApp chat along.

— WhatsApp will first roll out the possibility to transfer chat history from iOS to Android devices, users will subsequently be able to do the same on iOS devices.