WhatsApp users can soon request a ban review within the app

Following the arrival of WhatsApp ban review features on iOS, WhatsApp is now working on the same feature for Android. According to Wabetainfo, WhatsApp 2.21.18.5 brings new WhatsApp ban review features that allow you to send reports to WhatsApp directly via the app's interface if you feel your account has been wrongly banned.

Once banned, the app will show you msg such as "This account is not allowed to use WhatsApp due to spam, chats are still on this device". Below on the same screen, you'll now have an option to "Request a review".

While running the WhatsApp application, you can get banned for different types of reasons and certain activities could come under spam. You can mention a certain reason or an activity that could have caused such a ban for further details.

After a user submitted the request, WhatsApp's Support team will come into play and will eventually review the request, which includes reviewing a user's account activity to verify if there is something wrong.

Following the submission, the company will take up to 24 hours to review a banned account and check device information to find what led to the ban.

After completing their review, the company will restore the user's account if they find out that their systems had wrongly flagged their account. A window will greet you with a message that your account has been restored and the WhatsApp system flagged your account accidentally. Thereafter, you can access your account once again following a login verification.

If not, the ban will continue and the user will have no choice but to switch to a different phone number to use WhatsApp.

Wabetainfo reports that this feature is being developed for WhatsApp beta for Android and that it is expected to be available with the next update.

This feature is currently under development and will be made available to WhatsApp users on iOS with a future update. In addition to this, it is also planning to make accepting its new Terms of Service optional for users who have not accepted them already.

We do not know the release date and, even if the feature seems ready, it might take some time before it is introduced to the public. WhatsApp has not yet confirmed anything regarding the feature.