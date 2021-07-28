WhatsApp users will not get notification from archived chats even when they receive a new message

WhatsApp on Tuesday announced a new feature that gives users more control over the archived chat feature. The messaging app will now let users mute their archived chats forever, this also means that the archived chat will not appear in the chat window even when there is a new message. You will have to manually unarchive them to make them reappear on your message box. The feature was made available to iPhone users, it is now being rolled out to Android users.

Announcing the feature, WhatsApp said in a blog post, "Starting from today, we're rolling out new settings for archived chats which will give you more control over your inbox and more ways to organise your Archived Chats folder. We have heard that users want their archived messages to stay tucked away in the Archived Chats folder, instead of moving back into your main chat list when a new message arrives. The new Archived Chats settings mean that any message thread that is archived will now stay in the Archived Chats folder, even if a new message is sent to that thread. Now, these chats will stay tucked away permanently, unless you choose to manually unarchive the conversation."

Up until now, users could archive their chats but the chats would reappear on the chat window every time there was a new message. However, now you will not get a notification even if there is a new message. You can only get a notification for archived chats unless you are mentioned or replied to in a group specially. Notably, archiving a chat doesn't delete the chat or back it up to your SD card.

Here is how you can archive a chat

— Go to the chats tab, tap and hold the chat you want to hide.

— You will find the archive icon when hold it

— iPhone users can slide the chat towards the left and find the archive option right there

To view Archived chats

— Go to the top of the Chats tab on your Android phone

— Top on the Archive icon

— You will also find a number next to Archived, that will show how many archived individual or group chats have unread messages.

In order to get the new feature, you will have to update to the latest version of the app on your phone.