WhatsApp users will soon be able to hide profile pictures from selected contacts

WhatsApp has been testing a lot of new features to enhance the user experience. The latest feature that messaging app was spotted testing could let users hide their profile pictures from some unwanted people added to their contact list. Currently, we have the option of hiding our profile pictures from everyone, all contacts and nobody. But WhatsApp may soon include the "My contacts except.." Option to the list.

As per WhatsApp features tracker Wabetainfo, WhatsApp was found testing the option to hide their profile pictures from selected contact on the Android beta version of the app.

"We showed the screenshot where it was possible to see the new "My contacts except" option for Last Seen, but we have also declared that the same option would have been released for Profile Picture and About as well. In the new WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.21.2 update, there are new hidden tracks about this privacy option," the report said.

The My contacts except option was being tested for the profile pictures but it would also be expanded to the Last Seen and About Status updates as well. Previously WhatsApp was spotted testing the feature on the iOS beta app.

The WhatsApp features tracker has shared a screenshot of how the feature would look once it is rolled out. In the screenshot, you can see four options including Everyone, My contacts, My contacts except, Nobody. So if also have a nosey friend or a colleague that you do not want to share your updates with, you can choose the contact except option. You will also get the option of hiding last seen, profile picture and everything else from all your contacts.

"When you exclude a contact, the contact does not need to use an updated version of the app, because the server automatically manages this setting for you. So, when this feature will be enabled for beta testers, you can immediately start excluding contacts," the report says.

However, it is important to remember that if you hide your last seen from someone or from people in general, you would not be able to see their last seen either. You would also not be able to see their WhatsApp stories or statuses if you prohibit them from viewing yours.

WhatsApp is currently testing the feature on its iOS and Android apps. The messaging app has not made any official announcements about the same. The feature is currently under development and may not be available immediately.