WhatsApp users with iPhones can finally use picture-in-picture: What is it, how it works

WhatsApp releases new app updates for its Android, iOS and desktop users almost every month. With new updates, the meta-owned platform releases security fixes and new features to enhance user privacy and experience. In its latest update released this month, WhatsApp has finally rolled out the much-awaited picture-in-picture mode for iOS users. The PiP mode will now allow users to open and use other apps while being on a WhatsApp video call simultaneously.

According to the feature description of version 23.3.77 in iOS, WhatsApp reveals that with the support for iOS picture-in-picture (PiP) mode, users will now be able to multitask during a WhatsApp video call without the video being paused. Notably, the PiP mode is not a new feature as it's already available for WhatsApp for Android app. However, for iOS users, WhatsApp has been working on PiP mode since last year and even started its testing in December.

How picture-in-picture mode for iOS works

The PiP mode will automatically activate if you exit the WhatsApp app during a video call. WhatsApp also allows users to pause or hide video call views if they want for the time being. However, if the PiP mode doesn't start, update your WhatsApp or check app permission in Settings to enable all the required settings.

New WhatsApp feature on iPhone

Other than PiP mode, WhatsApp has also released some more features for iOS users. Let's take a look.

- Captions for documents: WhatsApp now allows users to add captions to documents before sending it to users. Similar to adding captions for photos, videos or Gifs, users will now be able to add caption to documents before sending it to their contacts in personal or group chats.

- Support for longer group subjects and descriptions: Users can now add longer subject or group description to describe the purpose of the group. WhatsApp is increasing the group description from 512 characters to 2048 characters.

- Personalised avatars: Just like Facebook and Instagram, Meta is now finally allowing users to create their own personalised avatar for the platform. Users can create an avatar on WhatsApp to use as their profile photo or make a sticker pack and add more fun to their conversations on the platform.



To create your avatar

- Go to WhatsApp settings.

- Tap Avatar > Create Your Avatar.

- Now follow the steps to create your avatar and then tap on Done.



To your avatar your profile photo on WhatsApp

- Go to the settings.

- Tap your profile photo > Edit > Edit.

- Tap Use Avatar.



Note that these features, including PiP, will be rolled out over the coming weeks and will take time to come to everyone. So if you have not received the new updates, wait for a few days to download the new update.