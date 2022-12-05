WhatsApp users with iPhones will get this handy video call feature soon: How it works

WhatsApp is rolling out a new picture-in-picture feature for video calls for iOS beta users. The new feature will allow users to simultaneously open and use other apps while being on a WhatsApp video call. Notably, the new feature is only available for some iOS beta testers.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has released the new Picture-in-picture mode for some beta iOS beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.24.0.79 update. The feature will be available to more users in the coming days.

What is WhatsApp picture-in-picture mode?

In the screenshot of the new feature which was released by WABetaInfo, it is clear that the new picture-in-picture mode will allow users to multitask on the phone while being on a WhatsApp video call. Significantly, during a video call, if a user closes the WhatsApp app, the picture-in-picture view will immediately show up on the main window. This will help iPhone users to use other apps on the phone without closing the video call window or pausing their own camera.

Notably, the picture-in-picture mode for video calls is already available for Android users. Along with that, WhatsApp also allows both Android and iOS users to turn on the picture-in-picture mode to watch shared video files on the app.

To turn on the picture-in-picture mode, go to device Settings> Apps and Notifications> WhatsApp> Advanced

In the meantime, WhatsApp is also testing another update which is re-designing and adding more options under the disappearing messages shortcut button.

