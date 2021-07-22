WhatsApp View Once media will not be deleted from app for 14 days if you don't open it immediately

A few days ago, WhatsApp was spotted testing the View Once feature that automatically deletes the message after it's read. A new report now reveals that the View Once media will not be deleted from your chatbox for 14 days if you have not opened it immediately. However, after the time period of 14 days, the message will be removed whether you have opened it or not. The report also reveals that WhatsApp will send alerts about the same.

As per Wabetainfo, WhatsApp will send alerts to users about their View Once media if they don't open the video or picture within 14 days. "Some weeks ago WhatsApp rolled out the possibility to send images and video set as view once: they disappear from the chat after being opened. Due to privacy reasons, images and videos sent using view once expire after 14 days if you don't open them within that amount of time. Today WhatsApp is making it clearer, introducing an alert," the Wabetainfo report.

Notably, the photo or video will remain in your chatbox for at least 14 days if you do not open the video immediately. The View Once feature, which WhatsApp has been working on for quite some time, allows users to send photos that can only be opened once. The message will remain on the app only till it is opened. When you open the message, it will get deleted automatically.

Although you cannot save the message or the picture manually, you can take a screenshot of the message as soon as you open it. WhatsApp has not tested the screenshot detection feature yet. This means that the app will not block users from taking a screenshot of the photo or message you have sent. As per Wabetainfo, WhatsApp has not rolled out the screenshot detection feature to "protect users".

"WhatsApp wants to be sure that you correctly use the feature, avoiding any bad situation, but let's better see what's the real issue. Unfortunately, there are several ways to bypass screenshot detection, in particular on WhatsApp for Android: there are several apps that are able to cheat the operating system, so they can silently take screenshots or video recordings without sending any notification," the Wabetainfo read.