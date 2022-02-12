WhatsApp Web rolling out voice calling feature for some users

Soon users will be able to make voice calls from the web version of WhatsApp. The feature is being rolled out to select users. In October 2020, WhatsApp shared plans to make the video and voice calling feature available to the web and desktop users. The feature was rolled out to the beta testers as well as some non-beta testers as well. However, it turns out that WhatsApp will soon roll out the feature for a larger audience.

Noted tipster Mukul Sharma had shared a screenshot of the feature. In the screenshot shared by Sharma, the video and voice call icon can be seen next to the search icon at the top of the chat window. The beta users had access to the feature but Sharma's tweet hints that the feature could soon be available to the non-beta users. It is to be noted that the feature was spotted on the browser and not on the web app.

On a related note, WhatsApp has started rolling out a new interface for voice calls. The new interface was spotted on the Android beta app. The update was available to a handful of beta testers only. It will be available to the remaining testers in the coming days.

The Wabetainfo report states that WhatsApp is not only revamping the caller interface for individual calls, but soon users will see an entirely new design for group calls as well. The screenshots show that when you place a group voice call, bring voice waveforms for all participants during the call. Wabetainfor reports that the new update is being rolled out to Android beta testers today, but more activations are planned for the coming weeks. As of now, the new interface was not spotted on the iOS beta app, but the features tracker says that WhatsApp might roll out to WhatsApp too in a future update.

The report further states that the feature to improve the interface for voice calls is already enabled in this beta, and the ability to use wallpaper for voice calls is also available in this beta update. However, users will not get an option to customize as yet.