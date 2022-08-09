WhatsApp will now give two days to users to delete a sent message

WhatsApp has been working on a bunch of interesting features to enhance the user experience. The messaging app recently announced on Twitter that it will now give two days to delete a message they have sent. Contrary to the previous setup, which allowed only an hour to the users to unsend a message, they can now take up to two days to decide whether they want a message to stay or not.



The messaging app will now give more power to the group admins. As per reports, WhatsApp will now allow group admins to delete the messages for everyone in the group. The Meta-owned messaging app has started rolling out the feature for some beta testers. The upcoming feature would allow group admins to moderate their groups better.

At a time when misinformation is so prevalent in India, WhatsApp is planning to give more controls to the group admins so that they can exercise their power well and stop misinformation from spreading. For this, the group admin should be more alert and aware of what is going on in the group. Wabetainfo has reported that soon WhatsApp group admins will be able to delete messages for everyone in the group. For now, only select beta testers have access to the feature but WhatsApp may roll it out in the coming days.

If you are a beta user and an admin of a group, you can try to delete an incoming message and you see the option "delete for everyone". It means the feature is available.

"When you delete a message for everyone, sent by another group participant, other people can always see that you've deleted that message since your name shows up within the chat bubble. If the feature is not available for your account, don't worry: the rollout for this feature is incredibly slow and only some lucky beta testers can already experiment with it, so it will surely take a lot of time before being enabled on some other WhatsApp accounts.The feature admin delete is available to some lucky beta users today, and more activations will be following over the coming weeks," Wabetainfo report states.