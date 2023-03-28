WhatsApp will soon allow iPhone users to edit sent messages, details here

WhatsApp regularly introduces new features and updates to enhance user privacy and improve their overall experience with the app. The most recent update includes a new app for WhatsApp for Windows desktop, new features for Groups and more. Now moving on to the next, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new edit message feature which will give users the ability to edit the sent messages.

According to Wabetainfo, WhatsApp is developing a new edit feature for future updates of the app. This feature will allow users to edit their sent messages in the chat and rectify or edit any information within the message instead of deleting the entire message or sending a new one with edits.

WhatsApp's upcoming edit message feature will enable users to make changes to any sent message within a 15-minute time frame. This feature will provide users with the ability to correct any mistakes or add more information to the original message. Unlike the existing delete feature that removes an entire message for everyone, this feature will be particularly useful for those who wish to edit only specific words.

Notably, once a message is edited, both the sender and receiver will see an " edited" label within the message bubble. Additionally, this feature will only be available on the latest WhatsApp version and will be limited to editing messages, rather than media captions. The feature is currently in development exclusively for iOS users, with plans to release it for beta testing soon. Users can expect to see this feature in future app updates.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also developing a new ' Video Message' feature for iOS users which will allow users to send 60 seconds short video notes just like how users send voice notes. Similar to the video note feature in Telegram, WhatsApp's video note feature will also allow users to record short videos by pushing the camera button and recording themselves or any videos for a limited timeframe.

Notably, the feature is not similar to WhatsApp's existing video recording feature, as users will not be able to forward or share any received video notes. However, WhatsApp will allow users to take a screenshot of video notes. Additionally, the video notes will also be en-to-end encrypted, meaning no third person will be able to access your video message apart from the sender and receiver.

In other news, Mark Zuckerberg recently launched an improved version of its WhatsApp for Windows app, which boasts faster performance and a mobile-like user interface. One of the key features of this upgrade is the ability for users to conduct group video calls with up to eight people, as well as audio calls with up to 32 participants. Furthermore, WhatsApp has introduced new controls for group management, enabling administrators to regulate who can join a group using group links.



