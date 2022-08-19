WhatsApp will soon allow recovering messages deleted by mistake, but there's a catch

WhatsApp is currently working on a lot of new updates and features to enhance users' experience. The meta-owned instant messaging app recently announced several privacy-related features, including the ability to hide 'online' status. Now a new report by WABetaInfo suggests that WhatsApp is testing yet another update that will help users recover deleted messages. This feature is currently in beta version and should be released to everyone soon.



WhatsApp undo feature details

WhatsApp's new undo feature will allow users to restore deleted messages just by clicking the 'undo' option. The new upgrade will let users restore messages deleted by them using the 'delete for me' button.



Notably, the update will only allow them to recover the messages deleted from the user's chat window. Messages deleted for all will not be recovered. Additionally, users will only get a few seconds to restore deleted messages.



The new update is available through the Google Beta Program and only a few beta users can get insight into this new update. WhatsApp may release the update feature for everyone in the coming weeks.





New WhatsApp privacy features coming soon

Earlier this month Meta head Mark Zuckerberg announced that WhatsApp will be rolling out new privacy features in the upcoming months. One of these features will restrict users from capturing screenshots of view one message. The feature has been under development for a long time and is almost ready for a stable release.



Additionally, the company is also bringing a feature to allow users to hide their online status. Now, this is the feature that many users have been wanting for several years and WhatsApp is finally getting it. It is likely that all these newly announced privacy features will be available for all in a month from now.

