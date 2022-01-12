WhatsApp will soon allow users to listen to voice note even after closing chat window

WhatsApp is working on a couple of interesting updates. The latest feature that the messaging app was spotted working has got lots to do with the voice notes. WhatsApp will soon allow users to listen to voice notes even after the chat window is closed. The current setup lets users listen to the voice notes as long as the chat window is open. Once you close the chat window, the voice note gets interrupted too. However, things might change in the future update.

As per Wabetanino, a new feature that allows listening to voice notes when you switch to a different chat. The feature was spotted on iOS beta three months ago. It was later seen on Android updates as well. However, the features' tracker has finally spotted the feature again and shared the screenshot of how it looks.

In the screenshot shared by Wabetainfo, when you start listening to a voice note and open another chat window you can still listen to the voice note. There is a new pause button that the visible at the top of the screen. The option lets you stop, play, dismiss the voice note, and a progress bar. The feature is currently under development and there is no official word by WhatsApp about the same. It would be an important update if the messaging app rolls out the feature because as of now we can only listen to a voice note as long as the chat screen is open. Once you move to another chat window, the voice note will stop.

"The global voice note player will be released to beta testers when it's ready at a later date, so be sure to follow our next changelogs to discover when WhatsApp is rolling out the feature in a new update!," the features' tracker read.

On a related note, WhatsApp will remove the broadcast list and new group options. As per WhatsApp features tracker Wabetainfo, WhatsApp will only keep the Archived list at the top of the chat screen and will remove the Broadcast List and New Group. "WhatsApp is planning to make the chats list very clean and to do that, they need to remove certain UI elements. In particular, they are planning to remove the row where you can open your broadcast lists and create new groups," the report said.