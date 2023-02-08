WhatsApp will soon allow users to schedule calls on group chats 

WhatsApp has been working on a host of features. The messaging app was recently spotted testing a new feature that will allow users to schedule calls on group chats.The upcoming feature will make WhatsApp look more like Google Meet and Microsoft Teams, where you can schedule meetings in advance so that the members can prepare well in advance for the meeting.

The feature was first spotted by WhatsApp features tracking website, Wabetainfo.The report states that WhatsApp is working on call schedule picture."WhatsApp is currently working on a new feature that offers users the ability to schedule calls within their group chats. Thanks to this feature, users will be able to schedule calls in advance with other group members, adding more convenience and flexibility to the way they communicate. The feature is currently in development," the report states.

Wabetainfo has also shared the screenshot of the upcoming feature that it spotted in the beta version.The schedule call feature will let users choose a title, date, and time for their call, ensuring that everyone in the group is aware of when the call will take place."There is not even a need for constant reminders and makes it really easier for group members to plan their schedules accordingly. It is really useful if the group is planning an event so members can schedule a call to discuss the details and make sure everyone is available," the report added.

Wabetainfo has stated that the feature is currently under development and it will be released in a future update of the app. There is no information on when the feature will be rolled out to users.

On a related note, WhatsApp has announced a host of updates on its Status features. After a series of leaks and reports, the messaging app has officially announced that it will let users put voice messages as Status updates. The current setup allows users to put pictures, videos and text as Status updates. However, soon you will be able to add your voice notes. Other than that, WhatsApp has also announced five other additions to the Status feature which includes private audience selector, status reactions, profile rings, link previews on statuses and more.



