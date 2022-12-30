WhatsApp will soon allow users to select multiple chats, details here

WhatsApp releases new features and security updates almost every month. The year 2022 saw a slew of new features, like WhatsApp avatar, community, status reactions and so on. Now as we are heading towards 2023, the meta-owned instant messaging app is all set to bring more features to enhance user experience and privacy. According to reports, WhatsApp is working on a new feature which will allow web users to select multiple chats.

A report by WABetaInfo suggests that the platform is now working on a feature which will give users the ability to select multiple chats on WhatsApp Desktop beta. With the new feature, users will be able to manage their chat list selecting and deleting chat all together and more.

Once released, the feature 'Select Chats' will be available within the chat menu. Users will be able to select multiple chats and take actions like mute, or mark unread or read for multiple chats together. Notably, the feature is currently under development and is expected to be released soon for testing with future updates of WhatsApp Desktop beta.



WhatsApp to bring report status update feature

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also working on a new feature which will make the platform more secure. According to reports, WhatsApp is developing a 'report status feature' which will allow users to report any suspicious status update which may violate the terms and conditions of the platform. While WhatsApp already allows users to report profiles and messages, this will further help users to report any harmful status updates.

The feature is expected to roll out soon for beta testing. Notably, the status report feature will not break the end-to-end encryption provided by the platform. Instead, WhatsApp will look into the reported status only after the flag is raised by a user.

WhatsApp launched undo delete for me feature

Looking back to the big launch, WhatsApp has already launched the undo 'delete for me' feature last week for everyone. iOS, Android and Desktop users can now undo a message which they accidentally deleted for themselves. Now users can easily retrieve a message deleted by accident for a few seconds.



