WhatsApp will soon give more time to delete messages you sent by mistake

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature on its beta channel to allow users to delete messages two days after sending them. Earlier, the Meta-owned messaging platform allowed users to delete messages an hour after sending them. This feature not only applies to text messages, but users can also unsend media files like photos and videos.

Spotted by WhatsApp updates tracker WABetaInfo, the feature is rolling out on WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.4.10. The report adds that users will be able to unsend messages precisely two days and 12 hours after hitting send. The same publication spotted the development of the feature back in February this year. However, its stable rollout details on regular WhatsApp channels remain unclear.

WhatsApp is also seemingly working on another delete-related feature, which may roll out soon. The feature will let group admins delete any messages and media files in the chat. It is yet to reach beta channels, which essentially means it may take a long time to roll out to regular customers.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp will reportedly let users hide their online status from specific people. The feature will help many users who wish to show their online status, but want it hidden from a group of individuals, say, office colleagues. It could potentially be highly useful as many in India and across the world are still working from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The feature is also currently under development, and beta users are yet to get access.

A leaked memo also confirmed Meta's plans to launch Whatsapp Communities at the end of 2022. The feature was revealed in April this year, and it aims to enhance group conversations. It will let group admins create sub-groups based on topics to manage the flow of information better. The enhanced delete option for group admins may roll out along with Whatsapp Communities, though this is just speculation.