WhatsApp will soon let users turn on disappearing messages for all chats at once

WhatsApp was spotted testing the disappearing mode feature days after WhatsApp head Will Cathcart revealed that the app is working on the feature. Disappearing mode is an extension of the disappearing messages feature. The feature allows users to turn on disappearing messages for all chats at once. Currently, users can turn on disappearing mode individually for chats and groups. You do not have the option to turn it on for all chats at once.

As per Wabetainfo, WhatsApp was spotted testing the disappearing mode feature in the latest beta update for Android app. "After publishing some screenshots from WhatsApp for iOS and, after the confirmation from Mark Zuckerberg and Will Cathcart, WhatsApp is now working on the disappearing mode for chats and groups.If you didn't read our previous article, the disappearing mode is a new privacy setting, available for beta testers in a future update, that will automatically convert new chat threads to ephemeral chats!," the report read.

The report also reveals that when the user enables the disappearing mode, your contacts or people you start new conversation with will always be notified about it. The feature is currently under development and it will be available in a future update.

On a related note, WhatsApp is also olling out two new features for voice messages. The messaging app is rolling out voice waveforms for Android and iOS beta testers. This means that users will see waveforms while recording a voice message. Along with the real-time waveforms, WhatsApp has also added a new stop button. Users can stop their recording midway and listen to it before hitting the send button.

"WhatsApp has rolled out two features. The first one shows real-time voice waveforms and the possibility to stop recording the voice message. The second feature is about the ability to listen to the recorded voice message before sending it," the report reveals. The stop button that WhatsApp has added will make it easier for users to stop the recording in between and record the message again. There is also a delete button, you can quickly delete your recording if you do not like it.

