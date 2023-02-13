WhatsApp will soon let web users send high-resolution photos, here are the details

WhatsApp recently released a new feature which allows users to send photos in their original quality. The feature is available to Android and iOS users and allows sending images in 'Best Quality' or compressed format to save data. While the ability to select the photo quality is certainly one of the most awaited features, the platform has still not released it for all its users. WhatsApp desktop users are still missing out on this feature, but not for long.

According to reports, WhatsApp is planning to bring the photo quality option for desktop app users too. A report by Wabetainfo suggests that WhatsApp is developing a feature to allow users to send photos in their original quality for its desktop app. The feature is currently under development but will be released with the future update of the WhatsApp Desktop app.

How to send photos in original quality on WhatsApp

The photo quality feature is currently available for iOS and Android WhatsApp users. Users can now see a dedicated photo upload quality section in the app's Settings. To set photo quality-

- Open the WhatsApp app.

- Go to Settings.

- Now tap on Storage and Data> Media Upload Quality.

- Under the upload quality section, you can choose the quality of the photo from three options. 'Auto', 'Best Quality', or 'Data Saver' (send a compressed photo to save data).

Notably, to send a large file in the best quality, WhatsApp will take a bit longer and consume more data.

- Also, if you are not able to find the new photo quality option in Settings, then update your app or wait a bit longer as WhatsApp will roll out the feature for everyone in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the platform has also announced some new features for WhatsApp Status, making it easier for users to express themselves and connect with others. Here is the list of the upcoming WhatsApp Status features, which will soon be available to users with the upcoming app updates.

Private Audience Selector: WhatsApp is now providing users with the flexibility to update privacy settings per status, so users can now choose who views their status. The app will also save the recent audience selection as the default so that you can choose the same setting in the next status.

Voice Status: WhatsApp will also soon give the ability to record and share voice messages up to 30 seconds on status. Users can use the upcoming Voice status for sending more personal updates and recording feelings in voice notes if not in the mood to write.

Status Reactions: WhatsApp is also adding status reactions to Status to provide a quick and easy way to respond to status updates. Users will be able to quickly reply to any status by swiping up and tapping on one of eight emojis.

Status Profile Rings for New Updates: Similar to Instagram, Meta is also adding the profile rings feature to WhatsApp. The feature will allow users to quickly see the status. The status ring will be visible in the chat lists, group participant lists, and contact info.

Link Previews on Status: WhatsApp has also officially announced the link view feature. With this feature. With this feature. Users can share rich link previews when sharing a link as a text status update.