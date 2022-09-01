WhatsApp will soon let you message yourself without requiring separate number, here is how

WhatsApp has been working on a bunch of interesting features to enhance the user experience.The messaging app was recently spotted working on a feature that will let users send messages to themselves. Sounds impossible, right? The current setup does not allow users to send messages to their own number. However, with WhatsApp's new linked feature, that impossible thing may soon be possible now.

Sometimes you feel the need to note down things to remember them. While there is the Notes app on your phone, people find it convenient to write them down on WhatsApp because people access WhatsApp the entire day and it will be easier for them to remember when they see a text.

The recent update was spotted on Wabetainfo, which tracks all the activities related to WhatsApp. "One of the missing features of a multi-device is the ability to send messages to yourself from a linked device," WABetaInfo report said. "WhatsApp is finally developing a solution to release in a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta," the report added. WhatsApp is currently testing the feature in beta at some point in the future, before rolling it out to the general public.

Explaining how the feature will work, the report noted that when you are looking for contacts within WhatsApp Desktop beta, you will be able to send messages to yourself by tapping your personal chat in the future.

The report further mentions that users will be able to see their name at the top of the contact list when they try to log into WhatsApp from a mobile device. WhatsApp is yet to include support for another mobile in the multi-device setup, but that is in the offing. WhatsApp is currently testing the feature on the desktop beta version, but the report also mentioned that the feature will be rolled out to the Android and iOS beta versions as well.

So if you are using WhatsApp from your laptop or computer, you will be able to see your name in the chat list in a future update. The feature is currently being tested and will be rolled out in the coming days.



