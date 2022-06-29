WhatsApp will soon now let you exit those pesky family groups without letting the members know

Do you also hate being a part of annoying WhatsApp groups? WhatsApp may soon ease your miseries. The messaging app is reportedly working on a feature that will let users exit WhatsApp groups silently. Now that's interesting.You can finally get rid of those pesky WhatsApp groups without offending the members who enjoy contributing to the group every day. Only the group admin will get to know that you have left the group.

The report has been shared by Wabetainfo, which tracks all the developments related to the messaging app. As per the features tracker, WhatsApp will roll out the possibility of exiting groups silently. This means that when you exit a group, the members of the group won't know about your exit but only the group admin will be notified about your exit. The current setup displays a message in the group every time a user exits the group. WhatsApp is reportedly gearing up to launch the feature in a future update.

"The feature will be available in a future update of the app. You can see a different message when you try to leave a group: only group admins will be notified when you leave a group! But an update of WhatsApp beta for Android brings details about another feature under development: the ability to view past participants is under development, so it will be still possible to see who left a group somehow." Wabetainfo noted in the blog.



Wabetainfo has reported that the feature is under development but it is not available to the beta testers yet.

On a related note, WhatsApp had recently rolled out the feature to hide the last seen, profile picture and status updates from selected contacts. "To further protect your privacy online, we're rolling out new options to your privacy control settings. Now you can select who from your contact list can see your Profile Photo, About, and Last Seen status." Previously, users did not have the option of hiding their last seen and status updates from specific people. The users only had three options, such as "Everyone", "My Contacts" and "Nobody". Now users also have the "My Contacts except" option.