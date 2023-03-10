WhatsApp will soon remind users to delete unnecessary groups to save space, details here

Have you ever created or been a part of a WhatsApp group created for a specific event like a birthday party plan, wedding or to discuss a specific event? However, after the event is done, the group becomes all ghosted and useless but you are still added to it until the admin or you yourself delete the group. While such groups not only add one more conversation to your chat list, but also fill up your storage. So to help you with that, WhatsApp is working on a new tool which will allow users to set an expiration date for such groups.

According to Wabetainfo, a site which tracks all the latest developments of Whatsapp, the platform is currently working on expiring groups feature which will work as an additional tool to save internal storage. As the name suggests the new feature will allow users to set an expiration date for groups. Once the expiration date is reached, WhatsApp will prompt users to delete the group.

How will WhatsApp group expiration feature work

The new expiration groups option will be visible in the WhatsApp group info. Once released, users will be able to select the expiration date of the groups and set custom dates, be it one day, one week or after one month. WhatsApp will also allow users to remove an expiration date previously set or change the date according to preference. Once the group reaches expiration date, users will be notified to delete the group.

While this feature will not delete the groups automatically, it will come handy for users to help them track groups which are no longer in use or for groups they don't want to be a part of after a certain time. With this feature users will also be able to clean the WHatsApp space which is often cluttered with unnecessary groups which are not even active after a certain time. The expiring group feature will offer a solution to WhatsApp users to manage groups and save their internet storage.

Notably, the feature to set expiration date for WhatsApp groups is currently under development and will be released in the future updates of the app. In addition, WhatsApp is also working on some other updates and features for upcoming app updates. Reports suggest that WhatsApp will soon let users edit a sent message. Similar to the feature available in Telegram and iMessage, the new feature will allow users to edit any sent message in chat if they want to edit or add something in the message without deleting the entire message. Again the features are reportedly under development and are expected to be announced officially by WhatsApp in the future updates of the app.