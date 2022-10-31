WhatsApp will soon rollout a self-chat feature, here is how it looks

WhatsApp is currently working on a bunch of new updates and features to enhance the user interface and privacy. These new features include `Profile photo in group chats', 'Forwarding media with caption' and an in-built blur tool. Although the exact rollout timeline of these features remains unclear, WhatsApp has started testing a new 'Messages with yourself' feature for both Android and iOS users. The feature is available for selected Android and iOS beta testers and will soon be launched for everyone with further updates.

Messaging to your own mobile number was always possible, but there was no dedicated chat window that was available for the same on the contact list. Users even created groups with a single participant to take notes or send media files. But with the new update, when you open WhatsApp chat of your own number, the app will highlight your personal chat box by adding 'Message yourself' as the chat caption. Additionally, your phone number will also be visible on WhatsApp's contact list for easier access.

According to the report by WaBetaInfo, "If you send a message to the chat with your phone number, it will always be synced with your other linked devices since it is no longer an unsupported feature when using multi-device". Notably, the chat with yourself feature will be highlighted by using different caption for some beta testers. The feature will be rolled out for more users over the coming days. Following that WhatsApp will update the feature of 'ability to view your phone number within the contacts list' in the future update of the app.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has also started the beta testing ability to forward media with caption features. The new update will allow users to forward images, videos, GIFs, and documents, with a caption. Until now, we were only able to forward the media and had to rewrite the text attached to it. But soon this hassle will be eliminated. The feature is currently available for beta testers for WhatsApp for Android users.