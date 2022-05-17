WhatsApp will start displaying legal name of users for every transaction made using WhatsApp Pay

WhatsApp has notified users that it will start displaying the legal name of users every time they make a payment using WhatsApp Payments. By legal name, WhatsApp means the same name as your bank account. As per the messaging app, this requirement is set by NPCI and designed to mitigate fraud across the UPI payments system. That is because people sometimes use different names or nicknames on their UPI platforms, but with the latest change, WhatsApp aims to curtail fraudulent practices that take place on UPI platforms.

"WhatsApp uses the phone number associated with your account to identify your bank account through UPI. The name associated with your bank account is the name that will be shared," the company said in an FAQ.

WhatsApp is testing out different ways to enhance the user experience.The messaging app was found working on chat filters that would let users find chats in a simple and quick manner. The chat filter feature is already available for the business accounts, but now WhatsApp is planning to introduce it to non-business accounts as well. WhatsApp has recently rolled out a bunch of interesting updates such as the ability to transfer files up to 2GB, emoji reactions and more.



As per Wabetainfo, WhatsApp has rolled out advanced search filters for business accounts for Android, iOS, and Desktop. The simple chat filters were used to quickly find chats. However, the report claims that WhatsApp will make the feature available to all users in the future update. "WhatsApp is making it easier to search for unread chats, contacts, non-contacts, and groups. Standard WhatsApp accounts will also be able to use the same feature in a future update of the app, but there is another difference: the filter button will be always visible even when you are not searching for chats and messages," the report noted.

The Chat filter feature appeared in the WhatsApp beta for the desktop. In the future update, WhatsApp will make the feature available for the beta testers on Android and iOS. The reports say that the feature has already been released to users who had installed the WhatsApp beta UWP 2.2216.4.0 version two weeks ago. For standard WhatsApp accounts, this feature is still under development.



