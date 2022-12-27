WhatsApp will stop working on 49 phones from December 31, check the full list

Every year the instant messaging platform WhatsApp ends its support for several phones and this year is no different. As the year 2022 is coming to an end, WhatsApp is also ending support for some Android phones as well as a few iPhone models. While this should sound worrying, most users do not need to worry because the support that the messaging platform is ending is for phones running on old and outdated operating system.

First reported by GizChina, the instant messaging platform, is ending support for nearly 49 smartphones across brands including Apple, Samsung, among many others on December 31. This simply means that after the stated date, users of those phones will no longer able to get updates – including new features and security updates from WhatsApp – and eventually the service will stop working for them. Now, it should be noted that most of the phones in the list are years old and chances are they are used by very select people. In fact, some of them are so old that there may not be anyone using the phone. This simply means that WhatsApp ending support shouldn't worry most smartphone users out there.

Now, you can check out the list of 49 smartphones (some of them from Apple) that will no longer able to run WhatsApp after December 31:

Apple iPhone 5

Apple iPhone 5c

Archos 53 Platinum

Grand S Flex ZTE

Grand X Quad V987 ZTE

HTC Desire 500

Huawei Ascend D

Huawei Ascend D1

Huawei Ascend D2

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend P1

Quad XL

Lenovo A820

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus 4X HD

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus F6

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus L5

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L7

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus Nitro HD

Memo ZTE V956

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy S2

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Sony Xperia Arc S

Sony Xperia miro

Sony Xperia Neo L

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight ZT