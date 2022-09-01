WhatsApp will stop working on select iPhones from October: Check the list

WhatsApp will stop working on some of the older iPhone models very soon. According to a recent support update from Apple, some outdated iPhones will no longer support the instant messaging app. One of the past reports by WABetaInfo suggested that from October 24, the messaging app will stop supporting iOS 10 and iOS 11 devices.

The report also cited that WhatsApp has already started warning iPhone users running the app on iOS 10 or iOS 11 versions. The messaging app has already sent a notice to users stating that the app will soon stop running on their devices. In this case, users will need to update their iPhones to continue using the messaging app.

WhatsApp has already stated on its Help Center page that iOS 12 or newer will be required for iPhone users to continue using the app. Whereas, Android device users need Android 4.1 or a later version to continue using the instant messaging app.

How to update iPhone to the latest iOS version



iOS 10 and iOS 11 are out-of-date operating systems and your phone might have already received an update for the newest software. If the iPhone is not yet updated, it is better to do so right now. To update the software, you can simply go to Settings > General, then tap Software Update to get the latest iOS version.

Notably, there are not many iPhones running on iOS 10 and iOS 11 software versions. The only two iPhone models that will be impacted by this change include:

- iPhone 5

- iPhone 5c

If your iPhone is running on older software versions, updating the device will help. The iPhone running on the latest software update will not only let you continue using WhatsApp but also get the latest security patches and features. Now, before running the update, ensure to connect the device to a stable Wifi network and back up all personal and professional details.