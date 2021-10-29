WhatsApp will stop working on selected iOS, Android phones from November 1: Check out the list

If you are using an old phone, maybe it is time for you to upgrade your smartphone because WhatsApp may stop working on your phone. It has been reported that WhatsApp will stop working on older iOS and Android devices from November 1. Every year, such rumours arise but this time WhatsApp has updated on its FAQ page that some old devices will lose support for the messaging app and the company has also recommended users to update their apps or switch to a compatible device.

WhatsApp on its FAQ page has updated that the messaging app will only work on Android phones running on OS 4.1 and newer. WhatsApp will no longer support Android phones running OS 4.0.4 and older from November 1, 2021. It will support the Android devices that are able to receive SMS or calls during the verification process. If you have a phone that runs on OS 4.0.4 and older and your phone is not compatible with the latest Android 11, you are left with no option but to change the phone.

Similarly, WhatsApp will end support for iPhones running on iOS 9 and older. WhatsApp will only run on iPhones running on iOS 10 or newer. If your iPhone is compatible with the latest version, you should update to the latest version of the OS to be able to use WhatsApp or change your phone completely. The changes will go into effect from November 1. "We don't explicitly restrict the use of jailbroken or unlocked devices. However, because these modifications might affect the functionality of your device, we can't provide support for devices using modified versions of the iPhone's operating system," the FAQ page read. WhatsApp is yet to share the list of devices that will lose WhatsApp access.

However, before you get a new device, the most important thing is to back up your chat history before you switch devices. Now is even simpler because now WhatsApp allows you to transfer chat history from Android to iPhones and vice versa.

Here is how you can check whether your Android phone is running on Android OS 4.1 or not

— Go to Settings

— Then tap on About Phone

— Scroll down to check which version of Android

— If your device runs on Android OS 4.0.4, you will have to change your phone.



