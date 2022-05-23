WhatsApp will stop working on some iPhones from October: Check the list here

WhatsApp will reportedly stop working for select iPhone models from October 24. The messaging platform is yet to officially confirm the update but it is likely that WhatsApp will confirm the news as the service halt days come closer.

As per the latest report from WABetaInfo, Apple is alerting some iPhone users about WhatsApp support ending for them. The messaging service will stop working for iPhones that run on iOS 10 and iOS 11 software. So, if your iPhone is running on the old software, update the phone immediately or be ready to get impacted.

While this may sound like worrisome news, iPhone users need not worry much. That is because iOS 10 and iOS 11 are old software and most of the latest iPhone models will get an update for the latest software. The only two models that will be impacted by the change brought in by WhatsApp are:

- iPhone 5

- iPhone 5c

If you are an iPhone user, first ensure that your phone is updated to the latest software versions. To check whether your iPhone is running on the latest software or not, you can simply head over to the Settings menu > About > Software update.

Most of the latest iPhones should run on iOS 15 software version. During WWDC 2022 event next month, the Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to unveil iOS update, which will run the next-generation iPhone dubbed the iPhone 14 series.

Although WhatsApp is planning to drop support for few iPhones, it may not impact a lot of users. That's because the support will be taken away from very old iPhone models, which probably very fewer people use at this time.

It is a good idea to update your iPhone to the latest software version to be able to use WhatsApp without any interruption and also get the latest security patch and features. Before updating your iPhone, ensure to connect the device to a stable Wifi network and backup all personal and professional details.

