WhatsApp working on increasing the time limit of disappearing messages from 7 to 90 days

WhatsApp is reportedly adding more timer options to its disappearing messages feature. The Facebook-owned messaging app had earlier set a time limit of 7 days for the disappearing message. However, now reports claim that WhatsApp will add another option for the message expiry and that is 90 days. So you can choose whether you want your disappearing message to remain in the chatbox for as long as 90 days. Soon after WhatsApp launched its disappearing messages feature, the company also rolled out the View Once message.

As per Wabetainfo, WhatsApp is developing a new option for the disappearing message feature. Previously, the message could remain in the chat window for as long as seven days. However, in the new beta update, it was spotted that WhatsApp is adding the option of increasing the message expiry limit to 90 days. In future updates, you can expect the disappearing message to remain in the chat box for 90 days if you select the option.

"WhatsApp was developing a new option for disappearing messages, that automatically delete messages after 24 hours. This option has been spotted in the 2.21.9.6 Android beta update and it was under development," Wabetainfo read.

In the screenshot shared by the WhatsApp features tracker, you can see the time limit options including 7 days, 90 days, 24 hours and the option to turn the feature off completely. The feature is currently under development and there is information confirming whether WhatsApp will consider a stable rollout or not.

Earlier, WhatsApp had revealed that it is starting with a 7-day time limit. "We're starting with 7 days because we think it offers peace of mind that conversations aren't permanent while remaining practical, so you don't forget what you were chatting about. The shopping list or store address you received a few days ago will be there while you need it, and then disappear after you don't.

Disappearing messages can be used for an individual chat as well as a group chat. However, in a one-to-one chat, either person can turn disappearing messages on or off. In groups, admins will have control. It is important to turn on the disappearing message toggle before using the feature, it would not get switched on automatically.