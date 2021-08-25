WhatsApp working on Instagram-like message reactions, will let users to place emojis on messages

WhatsApp has been reportedly working on a lot of new features. The latest feature that the messaging app was spotted working on will change the way you converse on the app. As per reports, WhatsApp is working on message reactions. The feature will let you react to messages. You can place an emoji on a message to express what you feel about it. The message reactions feature is already available on Instagram, Twitter, iMessage.

As per Wabetinfo, the upcoming feature was spotted during beta tests. The users were asked to update their version of WhatsApp beta to see the message reaction. "Today we can finally announce one of the first messaging features that's coming on WhatsApp: reactions! You already know what is a reaction: it's usually an emoji that you can place on a message to express emotions. Instagram, Twitter, iMessage already support message reactions and today we can start to discover the progress of their development," Wabetainfo report said.

The report reveals that the feature is at a nascent stage. WhatsApp is currently working on a message to let users know that they are using an outdated version of WhatsApp that does not support reactions. In such cases, users will not be able to see the reactions that have been sent to them but will be notified by WhatsApp about the reactions they have received on their messages. The screenshot shared by wabetinfo does not reveal how the emojis appear. The feature was spotted on WhatsApp beta for Android. However, WhatsApp will release the feature for both Android and iOS users.

The Wabetainfo reveals that the feature is under development, it can be accessed by beta testers. WhatsApp is yet to announce an update about the feature.

On a related note, WhatsApp may also add a payment shortcut button to the Android app. The WhatsApp features tracker revealed that a button could be added on the chat bar next to the attachment icon. "WhatsApp is introducing a new shortcut to quickly send payments. Previously you had to open the chat action sheet in order to send payments, instead of WhatsApp is now placing a dedicated button on the chat bar," the Wabetainfo read. The new addition was spotted on the Android beta build of WhatsApp.