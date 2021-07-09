WhatsApp working on large link previews, high-quality images and other features

WhatsApp is focusing on improving the visual experience for Android and iOS users. The messaging app is reportedly working on larger link previews and the possibility of allowing users to send high-quality images to their contacts. The messaging app was spotted testing large link previews during one of the beta tests. This as the name suggests would change the way a link appears in a chat.

As per Wabetainfo, WhatsApp is testing a large link preview for a future update. The feature was being tested on Android as well as the iOS app. "Not all websites support large previews, so WhatsApp will show the usual small thumbnail in this case. This feature is under development, and it will be available in a future update. Stay tuned to discover other features about WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS!" the report read. The screenshot shared by the WhatsApp features tracker reveals that the link previews would become larger. Users will get to see more content when they receive or send a link.

WhatsApp features tracker said that the feature will be available in a future update as it is still under development. The company has not made it available for public view yet but the beta testers can check the feature after updating their app.

Another feature that the messaging app is working on is to allow its users to send high-quality images on WhatsApp. The messaging app was earlier spotted working on a new feature to let users choose the quality of the video before sending it to their contacts. WhatsApp is now working on high-quality images. If the feature is rolled out, users will get to choose the quality of the image before sending it to their contacts.

Users will get three options— one is the Auto or recommended option, which would automatically detect the best compression algorithm for specific images, the other one is the Best Quality, this would send the image using the best quality available and the third is the Data Saver, which will compress the images when Data Saver mode is enabled in your Android device. The feature is currently under development and not available for the public.

Apart from this, WhatsApp has temporarily enabled waveforms for voice messages. The real-time waveforms will start appearing when you record voice messages. The feature has been spotted in the WhatsApp beta version for Android, and it is currently under development.