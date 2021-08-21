WhatsApp working on multi-device support 2.0, users can soon add iPad as linked device

WhatsApp has reportedly started working on the 2.0 version of multi-device support again. As per reports, WhatsApp will soon allow users to add iPad as a new linked device. The Facebook-owned messaging app had announced early access to the multi-device support feature to the beta testers. The beta testers can test the feature and provide valuable feedback about the same. Based on the feedback, WhatsApp will consider a stable rollout.

When WhatsApp had made the feature official for beta testers, it was also revealed that it will soon add support for iPad along with WhatsApp web, portal, desktop and phone. As it was mentioned by the company, a multi-device connection can only have a single and 4 other secondary devices. Seems like, WhatsApp has finally added the iPad support for the beta testers.

As per Wabetainfo, WhatsApp is finally working on multi-device 2.0, and you can use the iPad as a new linked device. Not just iPad, WhatsApp is also planning to add Android Tablets to multi-device on WhatsApp for Android. The feature is currently under development and the feature would be made available in a future update.

When the multi-device feature was announced, many users were concerned whether the feature would replace WhatsApp Web. To which, the company had said that WhatsApp web is an important platform for users hence it would not be replaced.

WhatsApp Web remains an important platform for our users. Until now, WhatsApp has only been available on one device at a time. Desktop and Web support only worked by mirroring off your phone - which meant your phone had to be on and have an active internet connection," the spokesperson said.

WhatsApp has been working on multi-device feature since 2019. Post which, the feature has made many appearances during the routine beta tests but is not yet available for a stable release. The feature as the name suggests will allow users to log in from four different devices using a single account. That said, now two devices could be the same. Users can scan the QR code from the primary device, ie, your phone and connect the secondary devices including the web, desktop, portal and others. Although WhatsApp has not officially announced it, the company will include support for iPad as well. The best thing about the feature is that you would not require an active internet connection in your primary device to use the messaging app on the secondary device.