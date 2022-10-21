WhatsApp's new Call Link is a neat solution to create large group calls, feature now in India

WhatsApp has started rolling out a new Call Links feature, nearly a month after its announcement. It is reaching users in a phased manner, and the new update is aimed to improve the group calling feature on the app. With a WhatsApp Call Link, users can generate a shareable link to let others join a conference call. It means anyone with the link call joins the call, even if they are not part of your group. The link reportedly remains valid for 90 days.

A member of the India Today Tech team was able to spot the feature on a Samsung smartphone, and it appears to be a server-side update. Users are still advised to keep their app updated to enjoy features. WhatsApp will likely start rolling out Call Links to all users very soon. To check availability, head to the Calls tab and look for the Call Links feature at the top.

If you click on the option, a link will automatically be generated. Users can also choose the call type - audio or video. Below that, users will get three options: Send a link via WhatsApp, Copy Link, and Share the Link. Once a user clicks on the link, there will be two options - Join and Leave. Users will continue to get the option to mute audio and hide video during a video call.

WhatsApp's Call Links feature takes inspiration from Zoom and Google Meet - two video conferencing platforms that let users join a call in a similar fashion. However, dedicated video conferencing platforms offer a lot more than simple calling capabilities. For instance, users on Zoom and Google Meets can create rooms, share screens, and even view live transcriptions.

Nonetheless, the new WhatsApp feature will help a lot of people who like to use the platform for a quick chat. Currently, WhatsApp allows users to add up to 32 members in a group call. However, this may change soon. Recently, a publication reported that the Meta-owned platform would soon allow users to add up to 1024 members. Once the feature rolls out, Call Links will become more useful.