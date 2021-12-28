WhatsApp's upcoming Community feature will let you link up to 10 groups together

WhatsApp has been trying out different features to make the app more useful for its users. The latest feature that messaging app was spotted working on is called the Community feature. WhatsApp will reportedly roll out the feature with the 2.22.1.1 version iOS beta. WhatsApp's upcoming feature would let users create communities. The messaging app was also spotted testing the feature in the feature in Android version of the app too, but it will be rolled out to iOS users first.

WhatsApp features tracker Wabetainfo first posted about the Community feature that the messaging app was working on. The community feature is more like a WhatsApp Group. Users can add a name and description to the community. After creating the community, users can create a group or link upto 10 existing WhatsApp groups together. There will also be special "Announcement" section which can be accessed only by the admins. Using the "Announcement" option, the group admins will share a message to all the groups that are linked to the community.

The WhatsApp features tracker also states in the review that, when users join a community, they won't be able to view groups that have been unlinked from a group. Similarly, when users leave a community, they won't be able to view linked groups to the community anymore.

The Communities feature will help users compete with other messaging apps like Discord and Telegram. The Pavel Durov-led messaging app also has a Community-like feature called Channels, which can bring together upto 200,00 members. Channel is a tool for broadcasting your public messages to large audiences. When a message is broadcasted using a Channel, Telegram sends notifications to users. Telegram Channels can have an unlimited amount of subscribers, and only admins have the right to post. We can expect the WhatsApp community feature to function in a similar manner. The feature will be rolled out to the iOS and Android app. The Community feature is currently under development and will be available in a future update.

Another feature that could soon arrive on WhatsApp is the ability to delete messages for everyone from a group. As per Wabetainfo, the group admins will get the right to delete messages for everyone. The feature is currently under development and could be available in a future update.