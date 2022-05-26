WhatsApp's upcoming feature may let you store disappearing messages forever

WhatsApp is often spotted working on multiple features. While most features make it to the final release, some are dropped. WhatsApp was recently spotted working on a feature that would invoke mixed feelings among users. That is because the feature will let users keep the disappearing messages stored in your app forever. The feature in concern defies the whole idea of disappearing messages. Such messages are not meant to be stored in phones. That is why they are called "disappearing messages". A user who has no issues with the receiver storing his messages would never enable the mode in the first place. So what exactly will be the purpose of WhatsApp's Keep messages feature that it was spotted working on? Let us dig deeper.

As per a leaked screen obtained by Wabetainfo, the messaging app will let users keep disappearing messages forever. "When users share a very important message in a disappearing chat and they do not want to lose it, they will be able to keep it by preventing its expiration thanks to kept messages: in other words, you can prevent some disappearing messages to disappear in a future version of WhatsApp," the report states.

The screenshot shared by the WhatsApp features tracker shows that WhatsApp is planning to introduce a new section right within Contact Info and Group Info that lists all kept messages. The users will be able to keep the messages only when they turn the mode on. In another scenario, the disappearing messages will disappear after 7 days or even 24 hours, as per the mode set by them. "Since everyone in the chat can decide to un-keep those messages, WhatsApp is now planning to make it easier to find them, so they are developing this section," the report said.

On a related note, WhatsApp had made a couple of important features official. WhatsApp has rolled out the possibility to send files within WhatsApp up to 2GB in size at a time. The files will have end-to-end encryption. The previous setup allowed users to only transfer 100MB at a time, which was not enough.With an increased limit, transferring a lot of videos and files together would no longer be an issue for users. However, WhatsApp does recommend using WiFi for larger files. The messaging noted in a blog, that it will display a counter while uploading or downloading to let users know how long the transfer will take.



