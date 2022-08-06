WhatsApp's upcoming login approval feature will keep hackers away

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a bunch of security features. As per reports, WhatsApp is now working on a login approval feature like Instagram. When you log in to your WhatsApp account from a new device, you will get a notification from the messaging app, asking you to confirm whether it is you or not. We get similar notifications when we try to access our Instagram or Facebook account from a new computer. WhatsApp's upcoming feature will enhance the security of the platform.

The new development was first spotted by WhatsApp features tracker, Wabetainfo. The website that first notifies about all the upcoming features reported that WhatsApp is now developing a new feature to protect users so they can receive in-app alerts when someone else is trying to log into their accounts.

"When someone else is trying to log into your WhatsApp account, you will have to accept the login request by approving it. So people will finally be able to deny a login request if someone is trying to log into their account because they wrongly shared their 6-digit code. In addition, this special security alert also reports some other useful details, such as the time and other information about the other phone," the website says.

On a related note, WhatsApp is also working to give more controls to the group admins so that they can exercise their power well and stop misinformation from spreading. For this, the group admin should be more alert and aware of what is going on in the group. Wabetainfo has reported that soon WhatsApp group admins will be able to delete messages for everyone in the group. For now, only select beta testers have access to the feature but WhatsApp may roll it out in the coming days.The feature is currently available for beta testers.

Also Read: | WhatsApp finally letting users react to messages with any emoji

Also Read: | Samsung Galaxy S23 series could launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC worldwide

Also Read: | Chromecast with Google TV launched in India, priced at Rs 6,399