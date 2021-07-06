WhatsApp's View Once feature will not make sense unless WhatsApp rolls out screenshot detection feature

WhatsApp has reportedly been working on a lot of new features some of which have reached the final stages of development. The Facebook-owned messaging app will provide early access to the multi-device feature to beta testers, it is also expected to also roll out the disappearing mode and View Once feature in the coming months. WhatsApp has reportedly taken cues from Snapchat for the View Once feature.

The upcoming View Once feature allows users to send photos that can only be opened once. The message will remain on the app only till it is opened. Once you open the message, it will get deleted automatically. However, WhatsApp has not rolled out the possibility to block users from taking the screenshot of the photo or message you have sent. As per Wabetainfo, WhatsApp has not rolled out the screenshot detection feature to "protect users".

"WhatsApp wants to be sure that you correctly use the feature, avoiding any bad situation, but let's better see what's the real issue. Unfortunately, there are several ways to bypass screenshot detection, in particular on WhatsApp for Android: there are several apps that are able to cheat the operating system, so they can silently take screenshots or video recordings without sending any notification," the wabetainfo read.

So the View Once feature is pointless unless WhatsApp rolls out a possibility to detect screenshots. In the current situation, the sender will never get to know that a screenshot of his photo has been taken by the receiver. "When an application ensures that screenshots are blocked or notified, the sender could send something private, being sure that the media won't be shared with third parties, but the recipient could take a photo from another phone," the report adds.

WhatsApp can notify users saying that the receiver can take a screenshot, so the sender should be careful with their media. Wabetainfo reports that WhatsApp wants its users to ensure safe practices while sending a picture using View Once feature. The company believes that if the feature to detect screenshots is implemented, users would feel safe and send whatever they want to, but it is never the case. A receiver can also click pictures using a second phone and share them with a third party. So it is always advisable to send media that is not very important.