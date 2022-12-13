When will Indian iPhone users get to use 5G on their phones?

Telecom operators Airtel and Reliance Jio have started rolling out 5G services across the country. In total, the telecom giants have pushed their 5G service in almost 50 cities and towns. Jio is said to push its 5G across the country by the end of 2023, while Airtel said its 5G service will reach all parts of the country by March 2024. While most Android phone users have started receiving 5G update from their OEMs, iPhone users are still waiting to use 5G. Apple previously confirmed that iPhone users in India will get 5G support with the upcoming iOS 16.2 update.

The company just released the beta version of iOS 16.2 which comes with many features and updates, including 5G. Since the update is available in beta, only beta program subscribers will be able to get access to the latest iOS 16.2 update. Now, this also means not all eligible iPhone users will be able to get access to 5G support yet. However, be assured that a stable release will happen very soon.

Once the iOS 16.2 update is released for stable build users, eligible iPhone users will be able to use 5G on their devices. Now, which are the eligible iPhone models? Check out the list

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

Since the iOS 16.2 beta update has been released, we believe the stable build will be released very soon, possibly in the days to come.

Once the update is released, head over to the Settings menu > software update > check for an update and then install it on your iPhone. Ensure to connect the phone to a stable WiFi network before installing the iOS 16.2 stable update.

Now, if you can't wait for the stable release, install the beta update, but note that it comes with multiple bugs and fixes.