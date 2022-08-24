When will iPhone 14 launch and when will you be able to buy the phone?

The iPhone 14 series is said to go official next month. The Cupertino-based tech giant hasn't confirmed any details about the iPhone 14 series launch yet, but reports circulating on the internet have revealed a lot already.

So, when will iPhone 14 launch? First thing is that Apple usually launches its new phones at the same time in the global and Indian markets. The same should be followed this year as well.

Now, as per reports, the iPhone 14 series will launch in September. Some reports suggest that the new iPhones will go official in the first week. While other reports suggest that the iPhone 14 series will go official in the second week.

One of the latest reports suggests that the iPhone 14 series will launch on September 7, which looks like a possibility. Now, if that happens, that will be an early launch when compared to last year. To recall, the iPhone 13 series was announced on September 14, 2021.

This year too, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to launch four new iPhone models. But, the strategy could be slightly different from last year.

Reports suggest that the company will ditch the iPhone 14 mini for the iPhone 14 Max. Now, reports suggest it is because the mini model is impacting the sales of the affordable iPhone SE models. However, if the latest report is considered, Apple may change the plan to launch the iPhone 14 mini and ditch the Max model. Whether Apple will unveil the iPhone 14 Max or the mini, only time will tell.

What about the iPhone 14 release? Past reports stated that Apple may launch the new iPhones on time but the release may take some time. Fresh reports suggest a different story. The iPhone 14 series is said to go on sale on September 16. It is possible that the affordable models may be released first and then be followed by Pro models later.

The four new models are likely to be: the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Max/iPhone 14 mini, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.